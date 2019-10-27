Ducks' Ryan Miller: Quiets Avalanche
Miller stopped 35 of 37 shots in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.
That's an impressive win any way you cut it, as Miller was able to limit the league's top offense to only a pair of goals, both of which came with the Ducks' penalty-killing crew on the ice. Miller has allowed only seven goals over four appearances (three starts), going 3-0-0 to start the year. He hasn't been facing poor teams either -- all three of his starts came against opponents that made the playoffs last season.
