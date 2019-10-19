Ducks' Ryan Miller: Quiets Hurricanes
Miller stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.
Making the start after not being available Wednesday, Miller was sharp enough to get the win. Only a short stretch in the second period would damage his line, as he gave up both goals in a span of 3:33. The 39-year-old has allowed just three scores in two starts this year, winning both of them. John Gibson will likely tend twine Sunday versus the Flames.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.