Ducks' Ryan Miller: Quiets Hurricanes

Miller stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Making the start after not being available Wednesday, Miller was sharp enough to get the win. Only a short stretch in the second period would damage his line, as he gave up both goals in a span of 3:33. The 39-year-old has allowed just three scores in two starts this year, winning both of them. John Gibson will likely tend twine Sunday versus the Flames.