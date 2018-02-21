Ducks' Ryan Miller: Receives starting nod Wednesday
Miller will tend the twine against Dallas on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With Anaheim's No. 1 goaltender John Gibson dealing with a lower-body injury, Miller has been called upon to make his first start since beating the Sabres on Feb. 6. The former Michigan State Spartan enjoyed a hot start to his Ducks' career, going 5-2-4 with a 2.11 GAA and .932 save percentage through 12 games, a marked improvement over the 2.80 GAA and .914 save percentage he recorded as a Canuck in 2016-17. Miller's last eight performances didn't go as smoothly, allowing 4.06 goals per game and owning a .887 save percentage -- taking his season-long stats to a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage. Wednesday's opponent, the Stars, have scored an astounding 17 goals over their last four road contests.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Shines in relief•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Holds off Sabres to snap winless drought•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: In net Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Allows six in loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Exits after yielding three goals in first 11 minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...