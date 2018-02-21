Ducks' Ryan Miller: Receives starting nod Wednesday

Miller will tend the twine against Dallas on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

With Anaheim's No. 1 goaltender John Gibson dealing with a lower-body injury, Miller has been called upon to make his first start since beating the Sabres on Feb. 6. The former Michigan State Spartan enjoyed a hot start to his Ducks' career, going 5-2-4 with a 2.11 GAA and .932 save percentage through 12 games, a marked improvement over the 2.80 GAA and .914 save percentage he recorded as a Canuck in 2016-17. Miller's last eight performances didn't go as smoothly, allowing 4.06 goals per game and owning a .887 save percentage -- taking his season-long stats to a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage. Wednesday's opponent, the Stars, have scored an astounding 17 goals over their last four road contests.

