Ducks' Ryan Miller: Records 33 saves in shootout defeat
Miller posted 33 saves on 34 shots, but he lost in a shootout, 2-1, against the Kings on Saturday night.
The 37-year-old is proving this season that in limited work, he is still a quality goaltender. Miller is 2-0-3 with a .950 save percentage and 1.63 GAA in five appearances this season. That's quite an improvement from the .914 save percentage and 2.80 GAA he posted as the Canucks starter in 2016-17. Miller won't get very many opportunities with John Gibson ahead of him on the depth chart, but in the right matchup, Miller can certainly serve as a fantasy streaming option.
