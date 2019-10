Ducks' Ryan Miller: Regular season debut Friday

Miller will guard the goal Friday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller will give John Gibson a breather after Gibson handled each of the first four games. The veteran netminder enters his 17th NHL season no longer as the mainstay between the pipes, but as a backup who is certainly capable of handling his allotted games as needed. He'll be tasked Friday with staving off shots from a Blue Jackets club that has been doubled up in the scoring department through the first three games this season as he looks to start off on the right foot.