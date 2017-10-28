Ducks' Ryan Miller: Remains on IR
According to the NHL's official media site, Miller (wrist) remains on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's road game against the Lightning.
The American backstop has yet to make his debut with the Ducks, and it's already been reported that John Gibson will start between the pipes in the upcoming contest against the Bolts. Reto Berra is also on hand as the temporary No. 2 goalie in Miller's stead.
