Ducks' Ryan Miller: Removed from IR, assigned to No. 2 spot
Updating a previous item, Miller (wrist) has been activated from injured reserve with the potential to work between the pipes against the Hurricanes on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
As noted by Stephens, Miller will serve as the backup to John Gibson in Saturday's road contest, facing an electrically charged Lightning team. A wrist injury had kept Miller off game since for the first nine games, but he should be eager for a fresh start with a stronger club after turning in an underwhelming 18-29-6 record, 2.80 GAA and .914 save percentage with the Canucks last season.
