Ducks' Ryan Miller: Returning to lineup Friday
Miller (lower body) will dress as John Gibson's backup for Friday's game against the Jets, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller's missed the Ducks' last five games due to a lower-body injury, but now that he's been given a clean bill of health, he'll likely get the starting nod for Saturday's game against LA after watching Friday's contest from the bench as Gibson's backup. The veteran netminder has played well in limited action this season, posting a 2-0-2 record while registering an excellent 1.87 GAA and .943 save percentage in four appearances.
