Ducks' Ryan Miller: Returns to frozen sheet
Miller (illness) was back at practice Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller sat out of Sunday's loss to the Devils, and Anthony Stolarz was recalled to be John Gibson's backup. With Miller seemingly healthy again, Stolarz will likely be sent back down. Miller is expected to start one game during the team's upcoming back-to-back Tuesday against Chicago and Wednesday against Colorado. The veteran netminder has posted a .907 save percentage and 7-6-3 record this season.
