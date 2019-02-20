Ducks' Ryan Miller: Road goalie Tuesday

Miller will tend the away goal against the Wild on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.

The veteran goalie looked good in his first start since returning from a long injury absence. However, Miller will be behind a Ducks team that has allowed 34.7 shots on net per contest on the road, which could mean that the American netminder will be quite busy.

