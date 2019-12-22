Ducks' Ryan Miller: Rough matinee on Broadway

Miller allowed five goals on 41 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers blitzed Miller and the Ducks with 18 shots in the first period alone, building a 3-1 lead by the first intermission. Miller's 36 saves were a season high but that's of no consolation after giving up a five-spot. The 39-year old is 4-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage as John Gibson's backup.