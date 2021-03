Miller will protect the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Miller saw some action in relief during Friday's 6-0 loss to the Sharks. He'll get the start this time. The 40-year-old goalie has a 2-2-1 record with a 3.20 GAA and an .888 save percentage through seven appearances, so he's a risky play in fantasy.