Ducks' Ryan Miller: Sharp against Sabres

Miller turned aside 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Facing the team he spent the first decade-plus of his career with, Miller got staked to a 3-0 lead in the first period and came up with some big stops down the stretch to secure the win. The 39-year-old is 3-0-1 in his last four starts, and on the season he carries a 2.93 GAA and .910 save percentage.