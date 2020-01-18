Ducks' Ryan Miller: Sharp in OT win
Miller made 25 saves in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Both regulation goals were scored in the first period, after which Miller was locked in a goaltending duel with James Reimer that Sam Steel eventually ended 96 seconds into OT. It's Miller's first win since Dec. 2, and on the season the Ducks' No. 2 netminder is 5-5-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .904 save pecentage.
