Ducks' Ryan Miller: Sharp in win over Jackets

Miller made 26 saves in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pierre-Luc Dubois beat him from a bad angle late in the second period, but otherwise Miller stood tall in his first start of the season. The 39-year-old won't see a lot of work behind John Gibson, but his 2.35 GAA, .928 save percentage and four shutouts in 28 games last year for the Ducks indicates he can still take care of business when called upon.