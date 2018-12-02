Ducks' Ryan Miller: Shines in relief

Miller stopped 19 of 21 shots faced during Sunday's 6-5 comeback win over the Capitals.

Miller was called upon to relieve John Gibson in the first period and kept the Ducks in the game long enough to claw their way to a lead late in the third period. Despite the exemplary work, the 38-year-old is likely to keep ceding the majority of starts to John Gibson, but is certainly worth consideration as a spot starter given his 2.46 GAA and .931 save percentage.