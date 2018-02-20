Ducks' Ryan Miller: Shines in relief

Miller completed a shutout John Gibson (lower body) started by saving all 20 shots he faced in the third period of a 2-0 win over Vegas.

Miller did a superb job standing tall in the face of a Golden Knights onslaught that launched more pucks at Miller than the Ducks shot in the entire game. If Gibson is out for a period of time, Miller would become valuable in all formats. For the time being, he's a potential daily choice for Wednesday and could develop into more.