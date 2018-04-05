Ducks' Ryan Miller: Shuts down Wild in victory
Miller stopped 26 of 27 shots Wednesday, helping his team clinch a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over Minnesota.
Miller has stepped up nicely in his past two games with John Gibson (upper body) day-to-day. With the playoffs now locked up, Anaheim's not likely to take any chances rushing Gibson back until the playoffs. The Ducks would much prefer to have him back at 100 percent, even if that means taking their chances with Vegas in round 1 instead of San Jose or Los Angeles. With that being the case and two winnable matchups left, now might be a great time to pick up Miller if you can and see if his solid play continues as the Ducks try to avoid the early matchup with the Golden Knights.
