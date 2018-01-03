Ducks' Ryan Miller: Shuts out former team
Miller turned aside all 31 shots in a 5-0 win over the Canucks on Tuesday.
Miller turned back the clock in this one, throwing up a big old goose egg against his former team. The 37-year-old doesn't play often behind workhorse starter John Gibson, but he's now a solid 5-1-4 with a 2.01 GAA and equally impressive .935 save percentage. Because of his sparkling ratios, Miller makes for a solid-spot start option whenever he gets the nod.
