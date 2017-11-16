Ducks' Ryan Miller: Skates before practice

Miller (lower body) skated before the Ducks official practice Wednesday, but he's still a few days away from normal team activities, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks have three days off after Wednesday's game against the Bruins, so that will hopefully be ample time for Miller to recover. This is especially important since Sunday, Nov. 19 marks the first game of a back-to-back, giving Miller a good chance to start. However, until he can get a full practice in, Reto Berra will continue backing up John Gibson.