Ducks' Ryan Miller: Skates before practice
Miller (lower body) skated before the Ducks official practice Wednesday, but he's still a few days away from normal team activities, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks have three days off after Wednesday's game against the Bruins, so that will hopefully be ample time for Miller to recover. This is especially important since Sunday, Nov. 19 marks the first game of a back-to-back, giving Miller a good chance to start. However, until he can get a full practice in, Reto Berra will continue backing up John Gibson.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...