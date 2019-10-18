Ducks' Ryan Miller: Slated to back up Friday

Miller (undisclosed) is listed as the projected backup for Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

Miller will remain on the bench for the seventh time in eight games this season, serving essentially as a spot starter when John Gibson needs a breather. Given his age, the Ducks probably don't want to run him out there too often, and there are no back-to-back sets in the near future, so he won't be needed soon.