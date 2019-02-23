Ducks' Ryan Miller: Solid in loss
Miller made 26 saves on 28 shots, but still suffered a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.
Miller was not the problem here, as the Ducks offense struggled to solve Flames goalie Mike Smith. Miller's record fell to 6-3-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .929 save percentage this season. Miller remains a solid pickup in goal while John Gibson (upper body) is out.
