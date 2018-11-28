Ducks' Ryan Miller: Solves Lightning again
Miller made 34 saves on 35 shots to turn back Tampa Bay in a 3-1 win Tuesday, earning his 373rd victory to pass Andy Moog for 17th all-time.
Miller now owns a 23-10-0 lifetime record against Tampa Bay and clearly still has the magic touch when he comes up against the Lightning. The Ducks' poor defense means nights like this will be few and far between, but the veteran backup can still produce the occasional gem with the right matchup.
