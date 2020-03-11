Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stands tall to top Senators

Miller allowed two goals on 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Despite a four-goal first period for the Ducks, the bulk of the shots were flung at Miller, who performed admirably in the win. The 39-year-old goalie improved to 9-6-4 with a 3.10 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 23 appearances. With John Gibson (groin) out, Miller is the temporary No. 1 option for the Ducks in goal.