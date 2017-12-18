Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting against New Jersey
Miller led his team onto the ice and will get the nod against New Jersey on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The veteran has only appeared in eight games this season but has been stellar on the ice, not surrendering a loss in regulation and posting a 1.73 GAA and .945 save percentage -- both statistics would lead the league if Miller had played the required amount of minutes to qualify. However, New Jersey has been hot lately scoring 11 goals in its last three games while also ranking 11th in goals scored per game (3.06) in the NHL making this a tough matchup for the 37-year-old -- especially with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri finally returning to New Jersey's lineup.
