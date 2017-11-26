Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting in goal Saturday
Miller will start against the Kings on Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller's partner John Gibson was previously reported to be in net, but Miller led his team out for warmups. Miller hasn't played since Nov. 9 due to an upper-body injury. The veteran backstop has played in just four games this season, marking a 2-0-2 record, 1.87 GAA and .943 save percentage. The sample size is small, but it shows the 37-year-old shows no signs of regressing yet. The matchup with Los Angeles is favorable, as the Kings have scored over two goals just once in their last eight contests.
