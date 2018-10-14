Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting in net

Miller will be the starting goaltender for the Ducks on Sunday against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Miller will earn his first start of the 2018-19 season on Sunday. The Ducks' usual starter, John Gibson, has played quite well in the first five games, going 3-1-1 with a .944 save percentage while facing 178 shots in that span. Miller is likely starting to give the starter some much needed rest.

