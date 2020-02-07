Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting in Toronto

Miller will patrol the crease during Friday's road clash with the Maple Leafs, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Miller has been fantastic in limited action over the past three weeks, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Hurricanes and Kings while posting an exceptional 0.99 GAA and .973 save percentage. The veteran backstop will attempt to secure a third straight road victory in a matchup with a stumbling Toronto team that's gone 0-2-1 in its last three contests.