Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting Sunday
Miller will draw the start for Sunday's contest against Colorado, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Miller will defend the net after it was an announced that John Gibson (illness) wouldn't suit up for the game. The 38-year-old is 2-2-0 in six appearances this year alongside a 2.48 GAA and .929 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...