Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver

Miller will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Miller has struggled in his last two outings, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering an ugly 3.94 GAA and .864 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Canucks club that's 7-11-3 at home this season.