Miller will protect the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Miller has sat out the last five games, but John Gibson has yielded 16 goals in that span and is due for a breather. The 40-year-old Miller has a 1-2-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .895 save percentage in four appearances this season, so he's an iffy option in fantasy.