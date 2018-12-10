Ducks' Ryan Miller: Status remains unclear
After leaving Sunday's game with a lower-body injury, the team did not have an update on Miller's status moving forward.
The Ducks' netminder was involved in a nasty collision that saw him taken out by multiple Devils players. He skated off under his own power but it appears, at least for now, that Miller could miss some time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...