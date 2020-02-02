Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stellar against Kings
Miller turned aside 46 of 47 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Miller was pelted by pucks all game, but came away with his second straight win. The 39-year-old improved to 6-5-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 14 games. It's unlikely Miller can handle a starter's workload at this point in his career, but he could start to see more consistent time with John Gibson struggling in recent appearances.
