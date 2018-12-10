Ducks' Ryan Miller: Still awaiting word
An update on Miller (lower body) could come tomorrow, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Randy Carlyle did not have any more information about Miller's lower-body injury Monday. He did say that an update on his goalie's status may come tomorrow, but either way, it's probably safe to assume that the veteran netminder is headed for an extended absence after being involved in a multi-player collision on Sunday. Expect the Ducks to promote a goalie from the minors before Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...