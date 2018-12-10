Ducks' Ryan Miller: Still awaiting word

An update on Miller (lower body) could come tomorrow, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Randy Carlyle did not have any more information about Miller's lower-body injury Monday. He did say that an update on his goalie's status may come tomorrow, but either way, it's probably safe to assume that the veteran netminder is headed for an extended absence after being involved in a multi-player collision on Sunday. Expect the Ducks to promote a goalie from the minors before Wednesday.