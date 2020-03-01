Ducks' Ryan Miller: Still dealing with illness
Miller (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's home game against the Devils, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller served as the backup during Friday's win over Pittsburgh despite being sick, but Anthony Stolarz was recalled to the big club Sunday. The 39-year-old could be back for Anaheim's upcoming back-to-back in Chicago on Tuesday or in Colorado on Wednesday.
