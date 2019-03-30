Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stopping pucks Friday
Miller will defend the road cage in Friday's game versus the Flames.
Miller has struggled lately with three straight loses and an ugly .848 save percentage in that span. The Flames feature one of the league's premier offenses, but they've struggled with just one goal over the last two games. Miller will look to get back on track and steal one here.
