Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops 29 shots en route to victory
Miller turned aside 29-of-31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 victory against St. Louis.
In his first start of the new season, Miller was terrific for most of the night. He faced 26 shots at even strength and allowed just one goal during the 5-on-5 action. Ducks' starter John Gibson has been phenomenal so far -- with the exception of a hiccup against Dallas on Saturday -- so Miller's playing time will be rather limited. Anaheim has another back-to-back scheduled next weekend, so look for the 38-year-old to start in one of those contests.
