Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops 36 shots in loss

Miller turned away 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's loss to the Coyotes.

With starter John Gibson (lower body) on injured reserve, Miller has really stepped for the Ducks. The veteran goaltender has allowed just one goal over his last three appearances and now owns an 8-5-5 record with a .928 save percentage. He's at the top of his game right now and worth a look while Gibson is out.

