Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops 41 shots
Miller yielded three goals on 44 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
Miller held Buffalo off the scoreboard for over 35 minutes and was granted a 2-0 lead, but the Sabres were relentless on Sunday. In three appearances, the former Sabre is 1-1-0, saving 76-of-81 shots. He's proving to once again be a very serviceable backup to John Gibson.
