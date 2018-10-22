Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops 41 shots

Miller yielded three goals on 44 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Miller held Buffalo off the scoreboard for over 35 minutes and was granted a 2-0 lead, but the Sabres were relentless on Sunday. In three appearances, the former Sabre is 1-1-0, saving 76-of-81 shots. He's proving to once again be a very serviceable backup to John Gibson.