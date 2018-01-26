Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops five shootout attempts in relief win
Miller didn't face a shot in 11:40 of ice time after replacing an injured John Gibson (lower body) on Thursday, but he stopped all five Jets attempts in the shootout to nab a 4-3 win.
Miller benefited from tremendous defensive play in front of him after entering late in a tie game, but he earned this win with a stellar performance in the shootout. His record now sits at 6-2-4.
