Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stops five shootout attempts in relief win

Miller didn't face a shot in 11:40 of ice time after replacing an injured John Gibson (lower body) on Thursday, but he stopped all five Jets attempts in the shootout to nab a 4-3 win.

Miller benefited from tremendous defensive play in front of him after entering late in a tie game, but he earned this win with a stellar performance in the shootout. His record now sits at 6-2-4.

