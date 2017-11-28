Ducks' Ryan Miller: Struggles in relief against Blackhawks
Miller surrendered three goals on just 13 shots in relief of John Gibson during Monday's 7-3 loss to Chicago.
Even with this disappointing showing, Miller still sports a .935 save percentage and 2.06 GAA through six outings, so the veteran has certainly held his own to this point in the season. However, the Ducks are probably dealing with too many injuries, and Miller is unlikely to receive enough starts to be a reliable fantasy asset in most settings.
