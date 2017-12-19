Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stumbles against Devils

Miller made 29 saves on 33 shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Miller came in on fire, having stopped 62 of the past 64 shots he faced against Nashville and Ottawa. But against a Devils' offense that's now averaged four goals a game in its past four contests, he couldn't get the job done. Still, Miller's been excellent when he does get a chance to start, and most matchups won't be as tough on him as New Jersey was. When he's on the ice, he should be in your lineup.