Ducks' Ryan Miller: Stumbles against Devils

Miller made 29 saves on 33 shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Miller came in on fire, having stopped 62 of the past 64 shots he faced against Nashville and Ottawa. But against a Devils' offense that's now averaged four goals a game in its past four contests, he couldn't get the job done. Still, Miller's been excellent when he does get a chance to start, and most matchups won't be as tough on him as New Jersey was. When he's on the ice, he should be in your lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories