Ducks' Ryan Miller: Suffers rough loss
Miller allowed six goals on 37 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.
Calgary absolutely took over the game starting in the second period, as in the final two stanzas, the Flames outshot the Ducks, 29-12. Miller couldn't bail them out, letting in five during the final two periods. The veteran goaltender has yielded six goals in two of his last three outings. He is 7-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage in 19 games this season.
