Ducks' Ryan Miller: Suffers shootout loss against Oilers
Miller allowed five goals on 42 shots in Sunday's shootout loss to Edmonton.
It was the second night of a back-to-back for Miller -- and the fatigue showed. This was just the second time this season Miller has allowed five goals in a game, as the veteran netminder has been a solid backup to John Gibson (lower body). Miller had otherwise been playing really well of late and is sporting a solid .925 save percentage, so look for a bounce-back effort in his next outing.
