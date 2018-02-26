Ducks' Ryan Miller: Suffers shootout loss against Oilers

Miller allowed five goals on 42 shots in Sunday's shootout loss to Edmonton.

It was the second night of a back-to-back for Miller -- and the fatigue showed. This was just the second time this season Miller has allowed five goals in a game, as the veteran netminder has been a solid backup to John Gibson (lower body). Miller had otherwise been playing really well of late and is sporting a solid .925 save percentage, so look for a bounce-back effort in his next outing.