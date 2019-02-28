Ducks' Ryan Miller: Surrenders four goals
Miller yielded four goals on 35 shots as the Blackhawks rallied to beat the Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday.
Miller kept the Ducks in the game for awhile, but let in a pair of goals to Blackhawks wingers Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane in the third period. Miller's record drops to 6-5-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .922 save percentage. With John Gibson (upper body) possible to return Friday versus the Golden Knights, Miller's time as a consistent starter will likely be coming to an end in the near future.
