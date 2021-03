Miller gave up seven goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Ducks spotted Miller a 4-2 lead after the first period, but the Avalanche rallied for six unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes. With John Gibson (lower body) out, Miller will likely see most of the starts, although Anthony Stolarz is in the mix for playing time too. Miller has a 2-4-1 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .878 save percentage through nine contests.