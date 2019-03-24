Ducks' Ryan Miller: Surrenders three goals to Kings

Miller stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Miller was the busier of the two goalies in the contest, but couldn't hold onto a 3-2 lead in the third period, as rookie Carl Grundstrom helped the Kings force overtime. Miller's record fell to 7-6-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .915 save percentage. John Gibson will likely return to the crease Tuesday in Vancouver.