Ducks' Ryan Miller: Surrenders three goals to Kings
Miller stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.
Miller was the busier of the two goalies in the contest, but couldn't hold onto a 3-2 lead in the third period, as rookie Carl Grundstrom helped the Kings force overtime. Miller's record fell to 7-6-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .915 save percentage. John Gibson will likely return to the crease Tuesday in Vancouver.
