Ducks' Ryan Miller: Sustains lower-body injury

Miller -- who left Thursday's matchup with Vancouver -- is suffering from a lower-body ailment, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.

This will no doubt be a big blow for Miller, who already missed nearly the entire month of October with a wrist malady. The netminder had appeared in three straight outings with John Gibson (head) also out of the lineup. If neither guy can give it a go, Reto Berra will likely fill in between the pipes versus Tampa Bay on Sunday with a recalled goalie from AHL San Diego serving as the backup.