Ducks' Ryan Miller: Sustains lower-body injury
Miller -- who left Thursday's matchup with Vancouver -- is suffering from a lower-body ailment, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.
This will no doubt be a big blow for Miller, who already missed nearly the entire month of October with a wrist malady. The netminder had appeared in three straight outings with John Gibson (head) also out of the lineup. If neither guy can give it a go, Reto Berra will likely fill in between the pipes versus Tampa Bay on Sunday with a recalled goalie from AHL San Diego serving as the backup.
More News
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Leaves contest due to injury•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Penciled in to start Thursday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unable to eke out win in overtime•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Phenomenal in shootout loss•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Draws start Saturday•
-
Ducks' Ryan Miller: Emerges victorious in first start of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...