Miller stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Wild on Monday.

Nick Bjugstad's rebound goal early in the third period broke a 1-1 deadlock and dealt Miller his second straight loss. The 40-year-old was making his fifth consecutive start in the absence of John Gibson (lower body), and he fell to 3-6-1 on the year with a 3.52 GAA and .880 save percentage.