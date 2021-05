Miller stopped 21 of 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 40-year-old Miller was making the final appearances of his distinguished NHL career. Minnesota's Victor Rask scored 2:46 into overtime to ruin the farewell for Miller, whose 391 career victories are the most of any American-born netminder in NHL history. Miller went 4-8-2 in 2020-21 in a backup role behind No. 1 starter John Gibson, posting a 3.51 GAA and .882 save percentage.